Dallas Career Fair
Thursday, June 20, 2019
11:00 AM to 2:00 PMDoubletree Hotel
2015 Market Center Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
View Map
Dallas Career Fair Flyer | Plain Text Flyer
2015 Market Center Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Register for this event and receive immediate access and your VIP pass to this event. Use your VIP pass at the entrance and get in front of hiring managers. Admission is FREE.Register for this event
Are you hiring? Request information on exhibiting at this event.
Clicking on the registration button above will direct you to our Eventbrite registration page for this event. You will need to complete registration on Eventbrite's site and once completed, you will receive a VIP pass and be redirected back to Choice Career Fairs. Eventbrite is an event listing and management application and the data you provide will be used only in accordance with the event you are registering for. Registration is not required to attend our FREE career fair.
Career Fair Details
Sponsors
Meet with these and many other great local employers!
Job Titles Available
- Administrative
- Administrative Assistant - Dallas
- Brake Press Operator - Fort Worth
- BUILDING SUPPLY: Sales Intern
- BUILDING SUPPLY: Sales Representative
- BUILDING SUPPLY: Sales Trainee
- Claim Associate
- Customer Care Center Rep
- DISTRIBUTION: Forklift Operator
- DISTRIBUTION: Maintenance Mechanic
- DISTRIBUTION: Production Operator
- DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS: Customer Service
- DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS: Entry Level, Document Solutions Consultant
- DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS: Estimator
- DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS: Global Solutions Executive
- DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS: National Sales Executive - Design & Construction Technology Solutions
- DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS: Regional Estimator
- DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS: SaaS Sales Rep
- DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS: Systems Administrator
- Fluxcore Welder - Fort Worth
- HEALTHCARE: Sales Consultants
- HEALTHCARE: Sales Executive
- HEALTHCARE: Sales Manager
- INDUSTRIAL: Warehouse Associate
- INDUSTRIAL: Warehouse Equipment Operator
- Inside Sales Professional
- Maintenance Mechanic - Fort Worth
- MOBILE/CELLULAR: Sales Rep
- MOBILE/CELLULAR: Verizon Sales Representative
- MOBILE/CELLULAR: Wireless Sales Rep
- Outside Sales Professional
- PEST/TERMITE CONTROL: Pest Control Technicians
- PEST/TERMITE CONTROL: Termite Control Technicians
- Plasma Table Operator - Fort Worth
- Production Lead - Fort Worth
- Purchasing Clerk - Fort Worth
- RESTAURANT SUPPLY: Commercial Kitchen Designer
- RESTAURANT SUPPLY: Key Account Sales Consultant
- RESTAURANT SUPPLY: Sales Associates
- Sales
- TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Outside Sales Representatives
- Underwriting Service Assistant
- VoIP PHONE SERVICE: Business Development Representative
- Warehouse Associate - Dallas
- WINDOWS/DOORS: Design Consultant
- WINDOWS/DOORS: Entry Level Marketer
- WINDOWS/DOORS: Events Specialist
What to expect...
You'll meet face-to-face with hiring decision-makers from some of the areas top employers. Dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes, because they're here to hire.
Walk in and start interviewing, it's that simple. Save time, money and effort interviewing with multiple companies in one day at one location. Many of these companies have several openings and are eager to meet with you. You're no longer just a piece of paper. Attend the career fair and get infront of decision makers.
What are you waiting for?... Let us know you're coming and register today